Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests Health officials in Massachusetts said there are now 197 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, an increase of 33 since Sunday.

