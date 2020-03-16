Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Health officials in Massachusetts said there are now 197 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, an increase of 33 since Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New coronavirus cases emerge

New cases of coronavirus have emerged in the Black Country as positive tests surge across the...
Express and Star - Published

Biogen's coronavirus cases rise, implicating another Boston health care event

Approximately 26 employees at Biogen, 23 of whom live in-state, have now tested positive for the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mclaughm33

Maureen McLaughlin RT @NBCNightlyNews: Dr. Clayton Dalton, emergency physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, describes the unprecedented circumstances ho… 7 minutes ago

evesully50

Eve Sullivan RT @wbz: Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests https://t.co/3EAV1HSLX0 32 minutes ago

SuperDownloads

James Reilly RT @JoyNBCBoston: #Breaking Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise to 197 https://t.co/5MrvZIjIaj @NBC10Boston @NECN #CoronaVirusUpdates 54 minutes ago

ItsNotDarkYet76

David Massachusetts Coronavirus Update: Cases Now Up to 197 https://t.co/NnzcH8LYoB 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ask Dr. Nandi: Kids and COVID-19 transmission, coronavirus and your mental health, false coronavirus tips [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: Kids and COVID-19 transmission, coronavirus and your mental health, false coronavirus tips

There is a new study in China that did find that some children still had the virus in their body after standard tests came back negative.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:22Published
Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience [Video]

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston. Its the first time in nearly 25 years that the band will not perform..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.