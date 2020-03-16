Global  

President Trump Announces New Coronavirus Guidelines For Americans To Follow Over The Next 15 Days

President Trump Announces New Coronavirus Guidelines For Americans To Follow Over The Next 15 Days
CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest from the White House.
Recent related news from verified sources

Social distancing through August? Donald Trump suggests it may be needed to help confront coronavirus

President Donald Trump's administration issued new guidelines for Americans to follow over next 15...
USATODAY.com - Published

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misrepresents Obama’s actions on H1N1

WASHINGTON (AP) — One day, President Donald Trump boasted of “smooth” coronavirus testing...
Seattle Times - Published


CherYork51

@volfan RT @TrumpWarRoom: WATCH: President Trump announces that a newly-developed vaccine for coronavirus just began the phase 1 clinical trial. “… 7 seconds ago

AmyAmyfry14

Amy Freiburger RT @ABCPolitics: The Supreme Court announces that it is postponing arguments for late March and early April because of the coronavirus, inc… 4 minutes ago

WestJournalism

The Western Journal The Supreme Court on Monday postponed oral arguments scheduled for later this month amid the growing coronavirus pa… https://t.co/hsUh7w1nqR 6 minutes ago


Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering [Video]

Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

President Donald Trump recommended Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The Trump administration also wants people to avoid non-essential travel, bars and restaurants. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus [Video]

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus The Supreme Court announced the postponement of its March and early April schedule on Monday. Among the cases affected are three related to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
