U.S. CDC Reports First Staff Case Of Coronavirus

An employee a The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fortunately, the individual is currently in good condition, reports Reuters.

Also, the individual has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6th.

The employee was asymptomatic at that time, the agency said.

The agency did not disclose more details about the individual, citing privacy concerns.

