Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing At University Of Pennsylvania

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing At University Of Pennsylvania
Health officials say it was just for people who were sent by their doctors.
REPORTER: WE WILL POST LISTOF THE LOCATIONS ON OURWEBSITE AT CBS PHILLY.COM.DRIVE THROUGH TESTING SITEOPENED TODAY AT UNIVERSITY OFTHE PENNSYLVANIA BUT IT WASN'TFOR EVERYONE.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY IT WASJUST FOR PEOPLE SENT BY THEIRDOCTOR.IN THE OPENED FOR PEOPLEVOLUNTEER BASIS.WHEN ONE ACE WEAR OF THEPATIENT, THEY CAN GO THEREFORGETTING THAT TEST.UNIVERSITY OF THEPENNSYLVANIA SITE WILL BEOPENED TOMORROW THROUGHFRIDAY, 10:00 A.M.

TO5:00 P.M.



