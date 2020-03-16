Global  

City Of Pittsburgh Shuts Down 'Non-Emergency' Offices, Facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has shut down non-emergency offices and facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

The city of Pittsburgh has moved to level 2 of emergency operations; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

The City of Pittsburgh shut down non-essential operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but city parks are still open; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

