Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio

Gov.

Mike DeWine said that he is filing a lawsuit to delay Ohio&apos;s primary election day to June 2 amid coronavirus concerns.

