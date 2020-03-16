Global  

Trump: COVID-19 could 'wash through' by July or August

Trump: COVID-19 could 'wash through' by July or August

Trump: COVID-19 could 'wash through' by July or August

During a briefing, President Donald Trump said he believes COVID-19 could "wash through" by July or August.

Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer

President Trump announced on Monday that guidelines that he wants Americans to follow to prevent the...
FOXNews.com - Published


Trump: Life May Not Return To 'Normal' Until July, August [Video]

Trump: Life May Not Return To 'Normal' Until July, August

As the numbers continue to grow, President Donald Trump once again addressed the nation to discuss how the federal government is responding to the pandemic, Natalie Brand reports (2:02). WCCO 4 News At..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published
