Coronavirus Outbreak: General Assembly finishes Wednesday, closing more than two weeks early

STATE LAWMAKERS IN ANNAPOLIS WILL SHORTEN THEIR SESSION BY MORE THAN TWO WEEKS BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS. WMAR-2 NEWS DON HARRISON EXPLAINS WHAT THEY MUST GET DONE AND WHAT WILL NEED TO WAIT. Senate President Bill Ferguson with a request to his Senators and the work will now be cut short.

With the Coronaviruspandemic lawmakers havedecided to end the sessionearly.

It was intended to gountil April 6th, now the lastday will be Wednesday.

Sot:The main thing we have to dois get this budget done&.Track: Literaly that is theonly thing legislators have todo.

The only thing that isconstitutionally mandated is abalanced budget must bepast....minority whip, SteveHershey.

Sot:(Hershey) I thinkwefrom the house either today ortomorrow, that gives us timeto have any further questionson it and get that past rightaway and I think that weadjourn shortly after that.Sot: (King) I think the houseand the senate are reallyclose on everything so weshould be able to get throughthis budget pretty easy.Track: Maryland is not theonly state taking thesemeasures, about a dozen otherstates have abbreviated theirlegislative sessions as well.The impact of the Coronavirusis changing hourly.

It isclear there will be a greateconomic impact and all ofthis as they decide how toraise taxes to fund a mult━billion dollar education bill.A special session is beingconsider that may addressbills that have been affectedby the short session and itwill give law makers a chanceto evaluate how these proposedtax hikes will impactMarylanders.

Sot: We doneven know what the economy isgoing to look like in 30 dayseven so weand making some changes but,at least weby leaving here.

Track: Manybills besides the budget willfall to the wayside but, thespecial session may givelegislators a chance to workon them.

Some Republicans saya rushed session my inhibitsome tax increase bills frompassing.

Sot: If this issomething that ends uphappening that we can holdthose bills from getting past,well that is something we cantake a look at and reevaluateand take a look at and maybethat is one of the positivesthat come out of this.

In Annapolis, DH