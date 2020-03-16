Meals For Kids

Governor tim walz is ordering all minnesota schools to close starting wednesday - through march 27th in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor kim reynolds is recommending all iowa schools close for four weeks.

This means some parents may be left wondering where to get their child's next lunch.

Thankfully - some rochester restaurants are stepping up.

the owner of casablanca tells me - as soon as she heard schools were closing she knew there would be a need for meals..

Especially for families on the free-and reduced lunch program.

the restaurant says families can come, sit down, and kids will be served free options like healthy pastas and pizza soup or bread.

Casablanca says since it's a scary time for a lot of people - it's more important than ever for the community to pull together - and help one another in any way they can.

a lot of these children who go to school normally get their food, their breakfasts and their lunches, paid through the state and in light of them not being able to attend a lot of them have parents that are working and they'll be at home without at least a good nutritional meal.

casablanca isn't alone - victorias restaurant and wine bar also posted to facebook today saying any child that needs a meal can come to the restaurant and get past with marinara..

Meat sauce or btter noodles along with free bread - with no purchase necessary.

The austin public school district also says food deliveries will be available to families when school closes this wednesday.

