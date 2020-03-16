Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Timeline So Far

The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Timeline So Far

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Timeline So Far

The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Timeline So Far

On Jan.

11, Wuhan health officials announced the first death, a 61-year-old man who was exposed to the virus at the seafood market, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:55).

WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 16, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A Likely Coronavirus Victim: Virgin Galactic’s Planned 2020 Commercial Launch

The COVID-19 pandemic means the space tourism pioneer's financial projections timeline will also be...
Motley Fool - Published

Expedia withdraws 2020 earnings guidance as COVID-19 takes larger toll

Seattle-based online travel company Expedia Group withdrew its full-year 2020 earnings guidance...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump’s Clumsy Coronavirus Timeline [Video]

President Donald Trump’s Clumsy Coronavirus Timeline

President Donald Trump originally dismissed the growing coronavirus emergency. Now, with more than 3,000 cases in the United States, Trump is changing his tune.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:01Published
U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.