Haircuts and Pedicures Should Be Avoided as Coronavirus Spreads Grooming rituals could get an overhaul in the age of coronavirus.

The CDC recommends keeping a distance of 6 feet between people.

This means haircuts, pedicures, facials and other related services should be avoided.

Mitchel Rosen, Dept.

Of Urban and Global Public Health Coronavirus can be spread even if a person is not showing symptoms. Now is a good time to cancel or postpone any upcoming grooming appointments.