Haircuts and Pedicures Should Be Avoided as Coronavirus Spreads

Haircuts and Pedicures Should Be Avoided as Coronavirus Spreads Grooming rituals could get an overhaul in the age of coronavirus.

The CDC recommends keeping a distance of 6 feet between people.

This means haircuts, pedicures, facials and other related services should be avoided.

Mitchel Rosen, Dept.

Of Urban and Global Public Health Coronavirus can be spread even if a person is not showing symptoms. Now is a good time to cancel or postpone any upcoming grooming appointments.

