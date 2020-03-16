Global  

Emily Under Self Quarantine - 031620-6pm

News 12 Now's Emily Cassulo is in a self quarantine after going on a cruise last week.

Quarantining because of the virus.

One of them is my co-anchor, emily cassulo.

She joins us now live to tell us what she's doing.

Emily?

Hey john, i just got back yesterday from a week-long cruise out of miami, so i'm staying with family here in south florida just as a precaution.

I feel great right now, no health issues.

Just want play it safe, in case i develop any symptoms in the next couple of days, but i think i'll be fine.

I honestly felt more protected from any sickness on the cruise ship, than i do back here in the u-s.

I was on royal caribbean's oasis of the seas, which can hold thousands of people.

Before we could even get on the ship, they checked every passenger's temperature, to make sure no one had a fever.

Once on-board, we came across hand washing and sanitizing stations pretty much everywhere we went.

Crew members were constantly disinfecting common areas throughout the ship.

No passengers or crew members we came across even mentioned the coronavirus, until we learned we wouldn't be docking in jamaica anymore.

Crew members told us jamaica was turning away cruise ships, over concerns about the virus.

We still stopped in labadee, haiti, and costa maya, and cozumel, mexico.

Everything was normal until the last night of our cruise, when the captain announced that royal caribbean ships would stop cruising until early next month, because of the virus.

Other cruise lines are doing the same.

I was very fortunate to be able to enjoy all of my vacation, but i know of others who weren't so lucky, and had their cruises canceled, because of this.

Again, i'm feeling great.

No sickness.

Just keeping my distance as a precaution.

I'll keep you guys updated throughout the week.

Reporting live from palm beach county, florida, emily cassulo, news 12 now.

Some chattanooga



