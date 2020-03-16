Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Olmsted County public health is keeping local older adults in the know about coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Public health is also keeping local older adults in the know about coronavirus.

Public health 125 live-vo-1 lowerthird2line:talking to seniors about coronavirus rochester, mn community health specialist anna oldenburg met with a group of seniors at 125 live in rochester .

They asked questions about the virus and how to protect themselves.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions - such as heart or lung disease or diabetes - are at higher risk for developing serious complications from coronavirus.

Oldenburg explains that if you do get sick - there's not much doctors can do to help you unless you develop complications.x xx public health 125 live-sot-1 lowerthird2line:anna oldenburg community health specialist, olmsted county public health it would be a greater more severe illness that may cause you to maybe need to go to the hospital.

It can lead to pneumonia and that's really what's the scary part about it olmsted county public health recommends taking the same precautions for coronavirus as you would for avoiding colds and flu... such as covering your coughs and sneezes - washing your hands thoroughly - and avoidng touching your face.

/ mower



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Is 'Angel of Death' for Seniors

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is stalking seniors, killing them 10 times more...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •cbs4.combizjournals


Broward County Changes 12 Election Polling Locations To Protect Seniors From Coronavirus

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is moving some of its polling locations for Tuesday’s...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PAOnlineSports

PA Weekly Sports RT @GregMescall: With the women's college #waterpolo season canceled due to coronavirus we're still going to recognize some seniors. Tune i… 57 minutes ago

GregMescall

Greg Mescall With the women's college #waterpolo season canceled due to coronavirus we're still going to recognize some seniors.… https://t.co/l10MQLKRmW 2 hours ago

AsianSocialNet

AsianSocialNetwork RT @WBEZreset: Now on Reset, we are talking with @KCameronNCOA about taking care of those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus: the e… 1 day ago

mavlonbekmurod

Mavlonbek Murod Meanwhile everyone is talking about deaths, I am thinking of launching seniors program and bringing necessary food… https://t.co/JKHwH6bwT0 2 days ago

Istillwantapony

Rosie No one is talking about seniors on fixed income who are at the greatest risk and can’t afford supplies. Ppl again a… https://t.co/3NfHGjuK09 2 days ago

ochhoo1

ochhoo RT @mellothafello: Seniors been talking about how tired they are of school all***year Coronavirus did yall the favor and yall still mad😂… 3 days ago

mellothafello

Mello Seniors been talking about how tired they are of school all***year Coronavirus did yall the favor and yall still mad😂😂💯 3 days ago

AxelBuhrmann

Axel Buhrmann RT @LeighDow: Pence talking about seniors as if he and Trump are not seniors. #coronapocalypse #coronavirus 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Seniors Get Exclusive Time At Northgate Market In La Habra [Video]

Seniors Get Exclusive Time At Northgate Market In La Habra

The market gave seniors first crack at the story as it opened. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus: Some Stores Offering Special Shopping Hours For Seniors [Video]

Coronavirus: Some Stores Offering Special Shopping Hours For Seniors

Starting today, DeCicco & Sons in Larchmont is reserving special morning shopping times from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. just for seniors shoppers. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.