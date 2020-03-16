Global  

Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more.

Milwaukee Public Market limits services as Evers announces ban on gatherings of 50 or more

The Milwaukee Public Market joins a growing number of businesses that have temporarily suspended some...
bizjournals - Published

Wisconsin restaurants, bars must operate at limited capacity, Gov. Evers says

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday afternoon said he has ordered limited in-person attendance to...
bizjournals - Published


CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People [Video]

CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made the extraordinary recommendation on Sunday. It is recommending the suspension of public gatherings remain in effect for eight weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited [Video]

Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all Massachusetts schools close, restaurants only offer take-out, and gatherings with more than 25 people are prohibited.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 31:14Published
