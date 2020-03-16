mary perez Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people https://t.co/24Km5F9q21 53 minutes ago

SUSAN KIM RT @JuliaFello: Gov. #TonyEvers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people https://t.co/G0Akm2ZuAV #COVID19 #Pandemic #Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Julia Fello TMJ4 Gov. #TonyEvers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people https://t.co/G0Akm2ZuAV #COVID19 #Pandemic #Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Tom Farley RT @RyanJenkins_TV: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 pe… 4 hours ago

Ryan Jenkins Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to order a ban on mass gatherings of 5… https://t.co/VIKserIH3R 4 hours ago

Brent Jacobson RT @WheelerReports: Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. via @tmj4 https://t.co/mSEWoXbUY5 5 hours ago

WKOW 27 Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people across Wisconsin. https://t.co/3pA1mr4E5L 5 hours ago