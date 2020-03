How To Combat Loneliness, Depression During Social Distancing now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:29s - Published Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How To Combat Loneliness, Depression During Social Distancing WEST CHESTER, I'M JOE HOLDEN,FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".YOU KNOW, SOCIALDISTANCING AND SELF QUARANTINEBECOME MORE COMMON TO PREVENTSPREAD OF THE COVID 19 PEOPLEARE LOSING FACE-TO-FACECONTACT WITH OTHERS.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL JOINS US NEW TO EXPLAINHOW THAT INCREASES RISK FORPROBLEMS WITH LENLINESS ANDISOLATION, STEPHANIE.REPORTER: UKEE THERE AREMENTAL HEALTH ISSUES RELATETODD THIS COVID 19 PANDEMIC,ANXIETY LEVELS, ARE SKYROCKETING.AND NOW THAT PEOPLE ARE BEINGSEPARATED IT IS IMPORTANT TOGUARD BEGINS GETTINGDEPRESSED.SOCIAL DISTANCING TO STOPTHE SPREAD OF THE COVID 19PANDEMIC, STAYING 6 FEET AWAYAND WITH SCHOOLS ANDBUSINESSES CLOSING, PEOPLE ARESEPARATED INCREASING FEELINGSOF LONELINESS AND ISOLATION.HE.WE NEED RELATIONSHIPS TOMAINTAIN POSITIVEPSYCHOLOGICAL HELP SO WESHOULD MAKE TIME TO FIGURE OUTTHOSE, EVEN IN THE CURRENTCLIMATE.REPORTER: ANDREW, APROFESSOR OF PSYCHOLOGY ATRUTGERS UNIVERSITY, SAYS THATIN A CRISIS SITUATION IT ISESPECIALLY IMPORTANT FORPEOPLE TO STAY CONNECTED NOTPHYSICALLY BUT ON THE PHONE ORCOMPUTER.IT IS JUST THE WAY WE AREWIRED PSYCHOLOGICALLY SOCIALSUPPORT IS IMPORTANT TO MANAGESTRESS AND ANXIETY.LONELINESS IS AS DAMAGINGTO SMOKING 15 CIGARETTES ADAY.FEELINGS OF ISOLATION ANDLONELINESS CAN ALSO INCREASERISK OF DEPRESSION, HIGH BLOODPRESSURE, CHRONICINFLAMMATION, AND REDUCEDIMMUNO RESPONSE.CALL YOUR FRIEND CALL YOURNEIGHBORS SEE HOW EVERYBODY ISDOING.CONNECT BY SKYPE, GOOGLE HANGOUTS.AWFUL LOT WE CAN DOELECTRONICALLY WITH A SIMPLECAN EX-TO HELP PEOPLE OUT.THIS IS TIME TO DO IT.REPORTER: STAYING CONNECTCAN GUARD AGAINST UNHEALTHYCOPING MECHANISMS WHICH CANINCLUDE DRINKING AND EATINGTOO MUCH.OTHER PEOPLE PROVIDE US WITHLOVE, SUPPORT, ENCOURAGEMENT,THEY CAN PROVIDE US WITH ASENSE OF MEETING, PURPOSE INLIFE.YOU KNOW, IT IS ALSOESPECIALLY IMPORTANT TO STAYCONNECT TO THE ELDERLY WHO AREALREADY MORE ISOLATED ANDLONELY.KEEPING PEOPLE'S MOSTLYHEALTHY THROUGH THIS CRISIS ISCRITICAL AND THERE ARE LOTS OFRESOURCES ON LINE AND ON THEPHONE, WE HAVE ALL THAT FORYOU AT CBS PHILLY.COM, CLICK ON HEALTH.UKEE.STEPHANIE, THANK YOU.WE INVITE TO YOU STAYCONNECTED TO "EYEWITNESS NEWS"FOR CONTINUING COVERAGE OF THEOUTBREAK AND THE EFFORT TOCONTAIN IT.WHEN WE ARE NOT ON TELEVISIONYOU CAN ALWAYS FIND THE LATESTDEVELOPMENTS AT CBSN PHILLYAND ON OUR WEBSITE AT CBSPHILLY.





