Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MGM Grand Detroit, Greektown & MotorCity casinos temporarily closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

MGM Grand Detroit, Greektown & MotorCity casinos temporarily closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
MGM Grand Detroit, Greektown & MotorCity casinos temporarily closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

MGM Grand Detroit, Greektown & MotorCity casinos temporarily closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino will stop operations on Monday evening amid the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mich. casinos to temporarily close, local restaurants prepare for more changes [Video]

Mich. casinos to temporarily close, local restaurants prepare for more changes

Mich. casinos to temporarily close, local restaurants prepare for more changes

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:48Published
MGM Grand Detroit employees express concern over COVID-19 response [Video]

MGM Grand Detroit employees express concern over COVID-19 response

MGM Grand Detroit employees express concern over COVID-19 response

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.