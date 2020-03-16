Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ask Dr. Nandi: Kids and COVID-19 transmission, coronavirus and your mental health, false coronavirus tips

Ask Dr. Nandi: Kids and COVID-19 transmission, coronavirus and your mental health, false coronavirus tips

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Ask Dr. Nandi: Kids and COVID-19 transmission, coronavirus and your mental health, false coronavirus tips

Ask Dr. Nandi: Kids and COVID-19 transmission, coronavirus and your mental health, false coronavirus tips

There is a new study in China that did find that some children still had the virus in their body after standard tests came back negative.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises [Video]

Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises

With bars and restaurants closing in several countries to curb the spread of coronavirus, many are wondering if it’s safe to go to the gym. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:44Published
5 Items That Make Working From Home Stylish and Convenient [Video]

5 Items That Make Working From Home Stylish and Convenient

Working from home is the new normal. Make it more comfortable with these five items. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.