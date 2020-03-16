CDC limit on public gatherings halts local couple's wedding 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:47s - Published CDC limit on public gatherings halts local couple's wedding What was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives turned into a rescheduling headache for a local couple as they look to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

