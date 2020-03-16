Ordenan a no salir en 6 condados

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Las autoridades ordenaron a la población a auto aislarse en sus hogares a partir de hoy a la media noche en 6 condados del área de la bahía.

0
Casi siete millones de personas fueron ordenadas a refugiarse en sus casas en seis condados del rea de la baía, entre ellos san francisco.

El mandato durara tres semanas a partir de mañana.

La orden dice que los residentes deben permanecer adentro y solo pueden salir a comprar suministros.

Afecta a los condados de san francisco, maín, santa clara, san mateo, alameda y contra costa, aí como a la ciudad de




