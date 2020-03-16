Ordenan a no salir en 6 condados Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 weeks ago Ordenan a no salir en 6 condados Las autoridades ordenaron a la población a auto aislarse en sus hogares a partir de hoy a la media noche en 6 condados del área de la bahía. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ordenan a no salir en 6 condados Casi siete millones de personas fueron ordenadas a refugiarse en sus casas en seis condados del rea de la baía, entre ellos san francisco. El mandato durara tres semanas a partir de mañana. La orden dice que los residentes deben permanecer adentro y solo pueden salir a comprar suministros. Afecta a los condados de san francisco, maín, santa clara, san mateo, alameda y contra costa, aí como a la ciudad de





