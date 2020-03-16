Global  

City of Huntsville declares state of emergency, meets with hospitals to discuss coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
On what they are doing to prepare for more cases.

We begin this afternoon with waay 31's sydney martin.

She is live outside huntsville city hall after the city council declared a local state of emergency.

In the last hour the huntsville city council and the mayor wrapped up here at city hall... the council voted to declare a local state of emergency - which gives mayor battle the power to make decisions quickly if he needs to do so.

Battle explained this is necessary because the state of emergency declared by the governor does not apply to cities in the state.

Mayor battle said if needed - he now has the ability to make decisions about personnel and resources here in huntsville without having to get the city council's approval.

This is not a normal time, but we can stay as close to normal as possible.

As a city, we are going to stay open, i've talked to paul, as a city madison is going to stay open.

Sanitation will be picking up garbage and yard waste, police will be patrolling, and we are running a public transit as normally as possbile.

City hall remains open."

Battle said he currently sees no need to make those decisions but felt it was necessary for the council to vote to give him the power, in case he does need to later.

We asked the mayor if he plans to shut down local businesses or restaurants because of the coronavirus... he said the restaurants are self regulating right now.

Earlier today - he asked them to keep their capacity around 50% because of updated c-d-c guidelines.

He is encouraging people to place orders for "to-go" food to make sure they don't lose to much money..and if you do go anywhere make sure you are washing your hands and keeping distance from others.




