Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction As Virus Grows

Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to halt most social activities for 15 days.

Reuters reports he also added not to congregate in groups larger than 10 people.

This is a newly aggressive effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Trump said people should avoid discretionary travel and not go to bars, restaurants, food courts or gyms. There is still no cure or vaccine for the Coronavirus and symptoms can take weeks to show.

