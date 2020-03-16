Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News
Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, 'The Witcher' and 'Cinderella' are among new production shutdowns and NBCUniversal breaks the theatrical window and will make movies available on demand immediately.
An employee a The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for the coronavirus. Fortunately, the individual is currently in good condition, reports Reuters. Also, the individual..