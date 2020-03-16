Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idris Elba > Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News

Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News

Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News

Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, 'The Witcher' and 'Cinderella' are among new production shutdowns and NBCUniversal breaks the theatrical window and will make movies available on demand immediately.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fiyinfoluwa___

Bab¥~Girl🧘🏽‍♀️🇳🇬 RT @Postsubman: - Just In : Idris Elba reveals he tested positive for Corona Virus. https://t.co/ahZq15yLr2 19 seconds ago

YanMfoumou

Y RT @ThePopHub: Idris Elba reveals he has tested positive for Corona virus and is now self-isolated. https://t.co/BUYvd30Zya 37 seconds ago

chartdataNM

nicki chart data RT @PopCrave: Idris Elba reveals he tested positive for Coronavirus: “I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far… 1 minute ago

veterans_i

⚖️I HONOR VETERANS RT @birdieglad: Idris Elba reveals he's tested positive for COVID-19, despite not showing symptoms: 'It sucks': https://t.co/7XU1YyHoCE via… 2 minutes ago

osasboy007

osayamen eghide Idris Elba reveals he tested positive for coronavirus despite having no symptoms https://t.co/NLIXNo3Oyk 8 minutes ago

birdieglad

Bertha Reddick Idris Elba reveals he's tested positive for COVID-19, despite not showing symptoms: 'It sucks':… https://t.co/AmyGILw2Lr 8 minutes ago

MosherHartley

Rick Hartley Mosher Idris Elba Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus: 'I Have No Symptoms But Have Been Isolated' https://t.co/AoLqv9rosg 9 minutes ago

kevinbenarfa

kevin🐾 RT @NationBreaking: BRITISH ACTOR Idris Elba reveals he contracted Covid-19 after being exposed to someone who tested positive, says he is… 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Worth Issues New Capacity Restrictions For Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Etc. [Video]

Fort Worth Issues New Capacity Restrictions For Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Etc.

The city is enacting a mandatory reduction in the occupancy limits of local businesses, reducing current allowed occupancy by 50%, or no more than 125 individuals, whichever is less.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:53Published
U.S. CDC Reports First Staff Case Of Coronavirus [Video]

U.S. CDC Reports First Staff Case Of Coronavirus

An employee a The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for the coronavirus. Fortunately, the individual is currently in good condition, reports Reuters. Also, the individual..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.