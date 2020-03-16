714 Students Fed Through Meal System

Systems closed today.

Madison county school employees and volunteers are working to make sure students have food to eat.

That's even as schools are closed for the next few weeks due to the coronavirus.

This morning was the first day of the 'grab and go' meal system being offered in the district.

School officials say 714 student received food.

Waay 31's casey albritton learned how the food is being distributed.

"i really didn't know what to think...none of us have ever been through this."

Teresa miller works with the child nutrition program in madison county schools... she says when she heard schools were being closed for at least three weeks, she was at a loss for words.

"none of this has ever happened before, so it's just, go with whatever has to be done."

Miller says she and other volunteers immediately started preparing food bags for students who typically get free or reduced-price meals at school.

"a cereal, a yogurt, an orange, a milk..and then the lunch is fresh carrots and ham and cheese sandwich, and apple, and milk."

Madison county schools says each day, parents in the county can drive up to six different locations... where they will be handed meal bags for each student they have.

"personally, it's just self- rewarding to know that you're helping so many people.

We are all parents here so you just like to help everyone that you can."

Miller tells me the food is prepared in the schools... and she hopes all students are well-fed.

"we don't want anybody being hungry.

We know the grocery stores are crazy so we just want everybody to be taken care of."

Reporting in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

Parents can receive food for their students monday through friday between eleven a-m and one p-m.

