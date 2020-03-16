The True History of the Kelly Gang Movie (2020) George MacKay, Essie Davis, Russell Crowe, Charlie Hunnam, Nicholas Hoult

Check out the latest movie trailer of The True History of the Kelly Gang.

Here's the plot synopsis: Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay) grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English.

Food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality.

In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly's mother (Essie Davis), sells him off into the hands of the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russel Crowe), where the young bandit discovers he comes from a line of warriors called the Sons of Sieve.

Fueled by his roots and a voracious appetite for revenge, Ned Kelly leads an anarchist army to wreak havoc on their oppressors in one of the most audacious attacks the country has ever seen.

Grimy, gritty, and full of action-packed thrills, True History of the Kelly Gang brings a revolutionary twist to an iconic piece of folklore.

The film is based on the novel by Peter Carey.

It is directed by Justin Kurzel and is starring George MacKay, Essie Davis, Russell Crowe, Charlie Hunnam, Nicholas Hoult, Orlando Schwerdt, Thomasin McKenzie, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams, Louis Hewison, Ben Corbett, Jacob Collins-Levy, and Claudia Karvan.

The film will be released on April 24, 2020 (in select U.S. theaters and on VOD).