Behind You Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two young sisters, sent to live with their estranged Aunt, find that all the mirrors in her house are covered or hidden.

When one of the sisters happens upon a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon that had haunted her mother and aunt years ago.

Directed by Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon starring Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner, Philip Brodie, Jan Broberg release date April 17, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)