Dwayne Johnson's Netflix Movie On Hold

CYGNUS RESEARCH GROUP Dwayne Johnson delivers heartfelt message to cast and crew of Netflix's Red Notice movie as production halts… https://t.co/ELRozjVy5s 2 days ago

Cathlene Sareli Dwayne Johnson delivers heartfelt message to cast and crew of Netflix's Red Notice movie as production halts https://t.co/lwO5ZNkbPt 2 days ago

ScanandChill RT @Variety: Netflix's upcoming movie "Red Notice" starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds has been suspended due to coronavir… 3 days ago

Gerweck Report Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice Netflix movie halts production for two weeks https://t.co/X1Mipxccgq 3 days ago

RYAN VINCENT NOLAN Dwayne Johnson delivers heartfelt message to cast and crew of Netflix's Red Notice movie as production halts https://t.co/1tn5VvOKF6 3 days ago

Gina Lawriw Dwayne Johnson delivers heartfelt message to cast and crew of Netflix's Red Notice movie as produ... https://t.co/Yx9nbmWS8A via @YahooEnt 3 days ago