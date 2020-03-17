Global  

Grand National cancelled due to Covid-19

Grand National cancelled due to Covid-19

Grand National cancelled due to Covid-19

Racing is coming to terms with the disappointment that the 2020 Randox Health Grand National will not take place because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Grand National CANCELLED: 2020 races at Aintree called off due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Grand National at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jockey...
Tiger Roll backed for Aintree Grand National omen with Cheltenham Ladies' Day win

Tiger Roll backed for Aintree Grand National omen with Cheltenham Ladies' Day winBack-to-back Grand National winner Tiger Roll is the heavy favourite for the Cross Country Chase at...
