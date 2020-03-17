Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Train Repairs At DIA Made 'Social Distancing' Due To Coronavirus Impossible Over The Weekend

Train Repairs At DIA Made 'Social Distancing' Due To Coronavirus Impossible Over The Weekend

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Train Repairs At DIA Made 'Social Distancing' Due To Coronavirus Impossible Over The Weekend

Train Repairs At DIA Made 'Social Distancing' Due To Coronavirus Impossible Over The Weekend

There was no social distancing at Denver International Airport over the weekend as passengers crowded platforms at the terminal waiting for the train to take them to their concourse.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Businesses Practicing Social Distancing [Video]

Local Businesses Practicing Social Distancing

This weekend is expected to draw a lot of crowds as people will be out celebrating St. Patrick's Day, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.