Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LA County Follows City's Lead In Closing Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus Concerns

LA County Follows City's Lead In Closing Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
LA County Follows City's Lead In Closing Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus Concerns

LA County Follows City's Lead In Closing Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus Concerns

And on Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors joined the city of L.A.

In closing all bars, clubs, gyms and movie theaters until further notice.

Restaurants will still be allowed to serve take out and delivery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York City, Los Angeles mayors order restaurants, bars, theaters closed for coronavirus

The mayors of New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest cities in the United States, on Sunday...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News LA County Follows City’s Lead In Closing Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus Concerns… https://t.co/Fg2WLUSloO 16 minutes ago

dgendvil

Derek Gendvil RT @KPBSnews: #BREAKING: San Diego Mayor @kevinfaulconer follows the county's lead and ordered bars and clubs to close. Also San Diego City… 35 minutes ago

KPBSnews

KPBS News #BREAKING: San Diego Mayor @kevinfaulconer follows the county's lead and ordered bars and clubs to close. Also San… https://t.co/eStxmOwrWL 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lane County, cities likely to declare emergency over coronavirus [Video]

Lane County, cities likely to declare emergency over coronavirus

Lane County, cities likely to declare emergency over coronavirus

Credit: KEZIPublished
Colorado workers affected by COVID-19 closures eligible for assistance [Video]

Colorado workers affected by COVID-19 closures eligible for assistance

Colorado workers affected by temporary closures due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive unemployment benefits, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.