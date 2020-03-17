Global  

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey stresses social distancing

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey stresses social distancing
Arizona Governor says steps are being taken to ensure public safety.
Tweets about this

yvonnewingett

YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 RT @lilyalta: "By the time the Republican leader decided to shutter schools for two weeks, for instance, more than 30 of his peers had clos… 12 minutes ago

CTrevorNelson

Trevor Nelson 🌵 RT @JMShumway: Finally got to finish reading this during a short breather while the second Cap Times lege team coronavirus story of the day… 17 minutes ago

JMShumway

Julia Shumway Finally got to finish reading this during a short breather while the second Cap Times lege team coronavirus story o… https://t.co/2buUwXuHU1 19 minutes ago

KarMa_RenSerra

Karla RT @azcentral: Arizona governor takes less-aggressive approach to coronavirus than many other governors https://t.co/TrkNdZ03Mw 28 minutes ago

AndyfromTucson

Andy Flach RT @rachelleingang: Excellent analysis here from @mpolletta about @dougducey's less aggressive approach to coronavirus mitigation than othe… 30 minutes ago

erinmitbaren

Sanders Sis🌹 👉𝓈𝒾𝓍𝓉𝓎 𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑒, 𝒹𝓊𝒹𝑒𝓈👉 RT @ProgressNowAZ: Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona legislators need to use emergency powers to expand unemployment benefits, provide housi… 42 minutes ago

rachelleingang

Rachel Leingang 🌵 Excellent analysis here from @mpolletta about @dougducey's less aggressive approach to coronavirus mitigation than… https://t.co/9M0L8xtlWP 1 hour ago


Arizona schools closes; local districts response [Video]

Arizona schools closes; local districts response

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools effective Monday.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:26Published
LIVE UPDATES: Arizona districts close over coronavirus concerns [Video]

LIVE UPDATES: Arizona districts close over coronavirus concerns

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools effective Monday.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:14Published
