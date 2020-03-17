Arizona Governor Doug Ducey stresses social distancing

YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 RT @lilyalta: "By the time the Republican leader decided to shutter schools for two weeks, for instance, more than 30 of his peers had clos… 12 minutes ago

Trevor Nelson 🌵 RT @JMShumway: Finally got to finish reading this during a short breather while the second Cap Times lege team coronavirus story of the day… 17 minutes ago

Julia Shumway Finally got to finish reading this during a short breather while the second Cap Times lege team coronavirus story o… https://t.co/2buUwXuHU1 19 minutes ago

Karla RT @azcentral: Arizona governor takes less-aggressive approach to coronavirus than many other governors https://t.co/TrkNdZ03Mw 28 minutes ago

Andy Flach RT @rachelleingang: Excellent analysis here from @mpolletta about @dougducey's less aggressive approach to coronavirus mitigation than othe… 30 minutes ago

Sanders Sis🌹 👉𝓈𝒾𝓍𝓉𝓎 𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑒, 𝒹𝓊𝒹𝑒𝓈👉 RT @ProgressNowAZ: Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona legislators need to use emergency powers to expand unemployment benefits, provide housi… 42 minutes ago