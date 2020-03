How to get Tested for Coronavirus

HERE IN OKLAHOMA... MANY AREASKING ABOUT TESTING!

2WORKS FOR YOU'S VINCENT HILLIS LIVE AT THE TULSA HEALTHDEPARTMENT... WITH WHEN YOUSHOULD BE TESTED AND WHERETO GO.

VINCENT?TULSA HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYONSITE TESTING HERE AT THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT IS NOTAVAILABLE.

BUT THEY TOLD MEWHAT THE CURRENT PROCESS IS- AND THE STEPS INVOLVED.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY ANYONESHOWING SIGNS OF THECORONAVIRUS MUST FIRST GOTHROUGH THEIR PRIMARY CAREDOCTOR.IF A PERSON IS SCREENED ANDMEETS THE CRITERIA... THEIRDOCTOR WILL COORDINATE WITHTHE OKLAHOMA STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH'SEPIDEMIOLOGIST BEFORETESTING BEGINS.

ONCE THETEST IS COMPLETE, THE PERSONIS MONITORED AND PLACED INSELF QUARTANTINE PENDINGTHOSE RESULTS.

FOR THENEARLY 600,000 OKLAHOMANSWITHOUT HEALTH CARE THETULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENTRECOMMENDS THEY CALL 2-1-1.THERE YOU WILL BE ASKED YOURAGE..

RACE AND ZIP CODE ANDYOU'LL BE PROVIDED WITHLOCATIONS WHERE YOU CAN GETTESTED FOR A COST.

WITH 10CASES OF THE VIRUS NOW INOKLAHOMA... THE DIRECTOR OFTHE TULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS KNOWING FACTS ABOUTTESTING AND THE VIRUS ISCRUCIAL.Dr. Bruce Dart/ DirectorTulsa Health Department"Spreading rumors isn'thelping the situation isn'thelping the situationswhatsoever.

And there isknowledge in..in..

There ispower in knowledge.

Thefacts will help you makedecisions that protect youand your family."UP TO DATE INFORMATION ONCURRENT TESTING GUIDELINESCAN BE FOUND ONCORONAVIRUS.HEALT H.OK.GOV.AND THE CORONAVIRUSPHONE LINE WILL NOW BEAVAILABLE 24 HOURS.

THATNUMBER IS 877- 215- 8336COMING UP TONIGHT AT SIX,WHAT SIGNS TO LOOK OUT FORAND WHAT HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE CALLINGEMERGENCY SYMPTOMS. AT THETULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENT,VINCENT HILL 2 WORKS FORYOU.