Batwoman 1x16 Through the Looking Glass - Trailer

Batwoman 1x16 Through the Looking Glass - Trailer

Batwoman 1x16 Through the Looking Glass - Trailer

Batwoman 1x16 "Through the Looking Glass" Season 1 Episode 16 Extended Promo Trailer - FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news.

Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.

Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#116).

Original airdate 3/22/2020.

Gamer4Kcom

Gamer4K 😍 Watch Batwoman 1×16 Inside "Through the Looking Glass" (HD) https://t.co/X41HzPzR1d 8 minutes ago

scarlioness

carai birijin Marquei como visto Batwoman - 1x16 - Through the Looking Glass https://t.co/UmkiLdJBr8 #bancodeseries 2 hours ago

KyleLivings92

Kyle Livingston RT @ChainsawReacts: Batwoman 1x16 "Through the Looking-Glass" Reaction/Review! https://t.co/6c69MpgcV0 2 hours ago

ChainsawReacts

Chainsaw Reacts Batwoman 1x16 "Through the Looking-Glass" Reaction/Review! https://t.co/6c69MpgcV0 2 hours ago

MadCow78

Pierpaolo Batwoman 1x16 "Through the Looking Glass" ★★★★★★★★☆☆ https://t.co/a3owWIbmNs #Batwoman #trakt 2 hours ago

MadCow78

Pierpaolo I just watched Batwoman 1x16 "Through the Looking Glass" https://t.co/a3owWIbmNs #Batwoman #trakt 2 hours ago

Vicquell

MADGIRL WITH A BOX. I'm watching Batwoman 1x16 "Through the Looking Glass" https://t.co/TYVnzq2aIJ #Batwoman #trakt 3 hours ago

SaidWhatWeSaid

We Said What We Said Kate SHOULD feel guilty for what she did to Alice in this week's #Batwoman and that's the tea! Read our review HERE… https://t.co/uD2zNPsgUK 3 hours ago

