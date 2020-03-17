Batwoman 1x16 Through the Looking Glass - Trailer

Batwoman 1x16 "Through the Looking Glass" Season 1 Episode 16 Extended Promo Trailer - FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news.

Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.

Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#116).

Original airdate 3/22/2020.