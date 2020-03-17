Global  

All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11

All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11

All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11

All Denver restaurants and bars will close with the exception of delivery, drive-through and carry-out options beginning Tuesday morning through May 11 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Colorado.

All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11

AAne: THANK YOU FOR THAT.Shannon: CITY OF DENVER ISTAKING EXTRA PRECAUTIONS TOLIMIT THE EXPOSURE TO THE VIRUS.THAT INCLUDES SHUTTING DOWN DMVBRANCHES ALL OVER THE STATE ANDLIMITING RESTAURANTS TO TAKE-OUTAND DELIVERY AND BANNINGGATHERINGS OF 50 PEOPLE OR MORE.JENNIFER KOVALESKI HASPERSPECTIVE ABOUT ALL OF THAT.



