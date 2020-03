NFL Draft cancelled in Las Vegas; businesses react PROXIMITY TO THE NFL DRAFT, ITDIDN'T GET MUCH BETTER THANSTAGEDOOR CASINO."WE'RE PROBABLY THE LAST SPOTBEFORE YOU GET INTO THE FANEXPERIENCE AND WE'RE DEFINITELYTHE NUMBER ONE SPOT THAT RAIDERNATION WAS GOING TO VISIT."JOHN VIZCARRA, DIRECTOR OFOPERATIONS FOR STAGEDOORCASINO, IS A LIFELONG RAIDERSFAN."AS A FAN, I'M DISAPPOINTED.AS A BUSINESS, WE UNDERSTAND."HE WAS PLANNING MAJOR DRAFTWEEKENDPARTIES WITH VENDORS LIKEBUDWEISER AND CORONA.NOW, HE'S LIMITING THE NUMBEROF PEOPLE HE ALLOWS IN THE BAR- FROM 160 TO 60."WE'RE ENCOURAGING SOCIALDISTANCING.AND WE'VE ALSO REALLY STEPPEDUP WITH OUR CLEANING AND OURSANITIZING." VIZCARRA SAYS THEHEALTH AND SAFETY OF CUSTOMERSIS A TOP PRIORITY RIGHT NOW -ECHOING THE REASONING OF THENFL, LVCVA AND RAIDERS.IN A STATEMENT, THE LVCVA SAYSIT UNDERSTANDS AND SUPPORTS THEDECISION OF THE NFL TO CANCELTHE DRAFT, REINFORCED BY THECDC'S LATEST RECOMMENDATIONS TOCANCEL ALL EVENTSWITH MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE.RAIDERS OWNER MARK DAVISWEIGHING IN SAYING, WHILE THISIS A MAJOR DISAPPOINTMENT, ITIS THE RIGHTDECISION.HE GOES ON TO SAY THERE WILL BEMANY MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO SHOWTHE WORLD WHAT LAS VEGAS ISMADE OF.WHEN IT COMES TO RAIDER NATIONIN VEGAS, VIZCARRA SAYS FANSWILL HAVE MANY REASONS TOCELEBRATE.THEY'LL JUST HAVE TO BEPATIENT."THE RAIDERS ARE STILL COMINGAND RAIDER NATION - EVERYGAME, EVERYANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE A PARTY SOWE'LL HAVE MANY MOREOPPORTUNITIES LIKE MARK SAYS."THE NFL SAYS IT WILL MAKE IT UPTO LAS VEGAS WITH A FUTUR