Advertisers Want Unified OTT Measurement: iSpot.tv’s Bareuther

SAN JUAN, PR -- In 2020, advertisers know there is a plethora of platforms through which they can reach over-the-top TV viewers.

The complicated bit?

Measuring your campaign holistically, when every platform is like an island.

In this recorded interview session, Robert Bareuther, SVP of business development at iSpot.tv, says advertisers are asking for unification.

"They're all saying how hard it is to measure it," he said.

"Measurements come up multiple times.

And my sense is that everybody thinks we need better single source measurement covering TV/OTT/streaming services on connected televisions and other devices." iSpot.TV, which offers measurement, attribution and technical services, takes viewing data from Inscape, the subsidiary of TV maker Vizio that uses automated content recognition (ACR) to capture audiences’ real viewing behavior.

"We built a company over seven years that in real time syndicated, basis tracks all national ads for all brands, shows, dayparts, network spend, et cetera," Bareuther added, "to have this baseline of ad buying, and then measure business outcomes, measure various KPIs." On March 18, iSpot.tv holds its "Pre-fronts", an event at which brands, agencies, publishers and tech platforms will discuss the future of data-driven TV measurement.

