Cosmopolitan Las Vegas temporarily closing

Roberto Correo® RT @EaterVegas: Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas joins the ranks of resorts closing on the Strip to combat the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co… 29 minutes ago

Viva Las Value This one hits close to home... Coronavirus is no joke. I’ll be the first to advocate for going to Vegas whenever… https://t.co/6JX853qZ5v 29 minutes ago

Eater Vegas Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas joins the ranks of resorts closing on the Strip to combat the spread of coronavirus.… https://t.co/FDxbLvLLvH 29 minutes ago

ATrain702 RT @8NewsNow: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is temporarily closing amid the #COVID19 pandemic, joining several other resort properties. #8N… 2 hours ago

Willy Allison The Cosmo shutting down. https://t.co/TsXSxDEoDc 2 hours ago

Ronia @Cosmopolitan_LV just announced they’re temporarily closing until March 31st. #Coronavirus #Vegas #news 2 hours ago

8 News NOW The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is temporarily closing amid the #COVID19 pandemic, joining several other resort prope… https://t.co/vUB2t4AeD6 2 hours ago