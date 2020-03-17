Students face food insecurity after school district close, food banks stocking shelves

With classes cancelled...and schools closed.

Food banks in shasta county want to make sure they can help out kids who typically rely on school lunch programs. action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding to show us what you need to know if you need help getting your family fed.

A lot of families rely on schools to help keep their kids fed and full.

I spoke to the salvation army about how it plans to keep up with the demand.

Representatives told me: they expect to see many families coming through doors in the next few days.

The salvation army is hoping to fill bags that could last families at least 2-to-3 days.

I think it'll have a great impact on our community, i think it's going to cause a lot of families to have to shuffle and re-look at how they do things on a daily basis/ it's definitely impacting him because everything is going to be closed, we cant go anywhere.

# the salvation army also plans to deliver food to seniors in self-isolation.

The salvation army says it plans to set up a distribution site.

2 in redding and 1 in anderson.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.# action news now also reached to "living hope".

The organization tells us: it will still continue their food distributions for its co-op members.

The organization tells us: it will still continue their food distributions for its co-op members.