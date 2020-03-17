All Mississippi Casinos closing at midnight

- - to temporarily close their- doors.- news 25's victoria bailey is- live outside the island view- casino resort in gulfport with- more.

Victoria ?- - - - - the mississippi gaming- commission told us today..... - all - mississippi casinos will stop - gaming at midnight..... hotel - stays are up to the individual- properties.

But most are not- taking reservations.- no date on when gaming will - start again.- the chief operating officer and- - - - president of m.g.m.

Resorts - international released this - statement on- closing the beau rivage casino:- full screen - quote "our highest priority remains the health and- well-being of our guests and- employees.

We will work to- mitigate the impact.... this- will have on our employees, - partners and communities," "w will continue monitoring the- situation and announce plans fo- reopening when- appropriate."

Just now... i was able to catch- up with mississippi gaming- commission executive director - allen god-free and- this is what he had to say.

- - phoner- allen godfrey executive - director mississippi gaming - commission: "the mandates from the state health- department the governors though- the - commissioners thoughts and all- of the desires to not have a- certain number of - people congregating it seem lik- the right decision to close the- - - - casinos for a short time.

- obviously it's very important - that people stay safe and it's- in the public - interest to follow the- guidelines set by the - mississippi department of healt- " god-free continues on to- - - - say this is the best decision a- this time but hopfully soon - - - - things will get back to busines- as usual.

- in gulfport for news 25 i'm - victoria