Broken: A family grieves son's death as teens charged with murder

While the world struggles with so much uncertainty, an Antioch family is preparing to say goodbye to their teenage son -- the latest victim of Tennessee's broken juvenile justice system.



Recent related videos from verified sources Wrestler Chris Benoit’s Heartbreaking Final Days Examined in REELZ Documentary



Lingering questions. Late Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit’s life came to a shocking end in 2007 when he killed his wife and 7-year-old son at their Georgia home before hanging himself in a devastating.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:13 Published 6 days ago Thomas Valva Case: Michael Valva Back In Court Over Custody Of Two Other Sons



The NYPD officer charged with murder in the death of his son was back in family court Thursday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published on February 14, 2020