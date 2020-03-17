Global  

Bars and restaurants closing effective today for precaustions
Fox 55's brianna dahlquist visited a couple of local restaurants today.

She's live with their reaction.brianna?

Hunter, one of the restaurants i talked to today cut employees hours immediately after the governor's announcement.

It's something we could see more of ... already the social media hashtag '"#2gofw" has been trending in support of food and beverage employees.

Governor holcomb's new restrictions on public gatherings have put a screeching halt on dining-in at your favorite restaurants and bars.two toms brewery and bravas in fort wayne are both bracing for the coronavirus in the weeks to come.

"all of the breweries and restaurants have already high standards of cleaning and disinfecting.

We're just upping it a little bit more."

Bo gonzalez at bravas says its a frustrating situation but they're doing their best.

"it was not an easy day but i'm pretty confident we're gonna pull through and make it happen" both businesses are offering take-out meals for quarantined families.

"if you're looking to still get a burger, you can call us, place an order and come and pick it up.

That's kinda thee best option we have right now."

Two toms tom carpenter says they also have take-out beer.

He says its important to come together as a community.

"a lot of business will be hurting at this time.

And now is not the time to shut the door on them.

Reach out to your neighbors, if you know folks in the food industry especially servers.

Help them out in any way you can, whether it be a meal or other things.

Now is not the time to close your doors on everybody but be safe out there."

Hunter, i actually just spoke with joe roy the ceo of bravas burgers and he has started a go fund me account for the servers .

For more information on how you can support bravas, log on to w-f-f-t dot com for more information.

Live in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news



