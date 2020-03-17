Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beaver County Has First Case Of Coronavirus

Beaver County Has First Case Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Beaver County Has First Case Of Coronavirus

Beaver County Has First Case Of Coronavirus

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Beaver County, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coachella's Fate Uncertain as Riverside County Finds 1st Coronavirus Case

Coachella's fate appears to be hanging in the balance as the county it sits in just confirmed its...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Times


Alabama to close all K-12 schools, first coronavirus case confirmed in JeffCo

All K-12 schools in Alabama will close starting at the end of the day on Wednesday, and the first...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

shugert1

Jody Shugert RT @BeaverCounty911: At approximately 7pm this evening Beaver County received notification of its first case of COVID-19 #BeaverCounty 2 minutes ago

wlabovitz

Bill Labovitz RT @KDKA: #BREAKING: The superintendent of Aliquippa School District says the person who tested positive for coronavirus in Beaver Co. is a… 6 minutes ago

EHappiness4u

EternalHappiness4u RT @WPXI: #BreakingNews: The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been announced in Beaver County, bringing the total to eight in our ar… 7 minutes ago

stardustgirly

stardustgirly RT @KDKA: #BREAKING: The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Beaver County. https://t.co/yblUdWXSG5 8 minutes ago

KDKA

KDKA #BREAKING: The superintendent of Aliquippa School District says the person who tested positive for coronavirus in B… https://t.co/qxHi2DfpQj 17 minutes ago

DulickGabriel

Gabriel Dulick RT @_john_dalton: And Beaver County just announced it's first case of Corona Virus https://t.co/NQZhzfFVlL 20 minutes ago

lola_patty

Funky Cold Edema🌊 RT @PittsburghPG: Officials announce Beaver County’s 1st confirmed COVID-19 case https://t.co/20LIrwPw9Q 25 minutes ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Coronavirus In Beaver County: First Case Of Coronavirus Conf.. https://t.co/IDDNfWYCUM https://t.co/tltMoH2G0Q 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daycare owner worried about her center's future [Video]

Daycare owner worried about her center's future

Lee's Kinder Academy is trying to stay open. The Platte County child care center is afraid it will have to close its doors as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the metro.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:23Published
Bars, restaurants to close in metro because of coronavirus threat [Video]

Bars, restaurants to close in metro because of coronavirus threat

Authorities announced Monday evening that bars, restaurants and movie theaters will close for 15 days in Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas, Johnson County and Jackson County to help stop the spread of..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.