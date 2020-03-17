Tupelo Emergency Declaration

Global  

Mayor Jason Shelton declares a state of emergency in tupelo as the region reports its case of the coronavirus.

City leaders approved the mayor's emergency declaration during a meeting this afternoon at city hall.

That declaration ensures department heads in the city have resources to respond in an emergency.... and it also allows the city to be reimbursed by mema or fema in the future... shelton says the response to the pandemic is changing quickly as more information is gathered.

"i saw a wise person post, be a barrier, not a carrier, be part of the solution.

What we're looking at is a situation where we don't want our healthcare system to be overloaded, covid 19 will come to tupelo, no doubt, in my mind we will have a confirmed case here, will have confirmed cases in state of mississippi, we have to make sure what we do is not overload our healthcare workers."

The mayor encourages people to follow most recent cdc guidelines... including limiting gatherings to no more than ten people... staying home if you can... and washing hands frequently.

