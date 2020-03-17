WrestleMania 36 moving out of Tampa, will take place at closed set in Orlando now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:01s - Published WrestleMania 36 moving out of Tampa, will take place at closed set in Orlando Prior to the outbreak, officials expected WrestleMania 36 to bring in more than 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium.

