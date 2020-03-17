More Than 4,600 Coronavirus Cases Now Across The U.S.

Global  

Health officials say there are now at least 4,600 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S., including 85 deaths.

This as President Trump issued more stringent guidelines.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

