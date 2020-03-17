More Than 4,600 Coronavirus Cases Now Across The U.S.

Health officials say there are now at least 4,600 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S., including 85 deaths.



Tweets about this Sean Veder RT @alexnazaryan: There are now more confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City (10,764) than there are in all of South Korea (8,897). 10 seconds ago Dinesha_Nachar RT @QuickTake: Are there more silent #COVIDー19 spreaders than we thought? Iceland, which is able to test its entire population, found half… 11 seconds ago Janet #VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @1SKERKRO: Coronavirus in Florida: More than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases https://t.co/M4y6oJpA6h ATTENTION FLORIDA RESISTERS PLEASE… 13 seconds ago Shenzhen Feng Yu Technology Co Ltd RT @BGrueskin: 3 different NYC doctors: “I’ve been in ICU care for 15 years, and this is the worst I have ever seen" “We’ve never seen an… 19 seconds ago Jeremy Gans "More than half our cases are still imported from overseas or their direct contacts. We have one of the lowest COV… https://t.co/jfa6cf93hE 51 seconds ago Dawn Johnson RT @newsandstar: Colin Cox, Cumbria's director of public health, has revealed there are more than 70 confirmed cases of #coronavirus in the… 53 seconds ago Ngist RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: For the second day in a row, the U.S. reports more new cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world. 1 minute ago Musa Khan More than 160 countries across the world are battling COVID-19, but as coronavirus challenges even the world's most… https://t.co/Pm2oKtQNg9 1 minute ago