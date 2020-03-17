|
Coronavirus In Maryland: Hogan Takes 'Unprecedented' Steps To Slow Spread Of COVID-19
|
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus In Maryland: Hogan Takes 'Unprecedented' Steps To Slow Spread Of COVID-19
Gov.
Larry Hogan appeared on PBS and CNN to outline the steps Maryland is taking to address the coronavirus.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered the...
bizjournals - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Bars, Restaurants Closing Doors Due To Coronavirus
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close dine-in while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:07Published
Maryland Officials Order Bars, Restaurants To Close
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:35Published
|