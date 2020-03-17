Gov. Lee says state will increase testing

Global  

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Governor Bill Lee announced during a press conference Monday that the state has sufficient COVID-19 tests, but encouraged the public to be tested only if they have legitimate reasons to do so.

