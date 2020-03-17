Global  

Two men shot on Alexander Street

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
We have new details about a shooting we first told you about last night.

Police now say ?two?

Men were shot on alexander street around 10 p-m.

A second victim showed up at the hospital shortly after with a gunshot wound.fox 55's jentill neal is live from the fort wayne police department.

Jentill?hunter, police are still trying to piece together what happened by talking to witnesses.

Neighbors are wondering what happened as well because it's typically quiet on that street.

3 two people are injured but alive after a shooting on alexander street.

Neighbor mark hunter says it's not the norm on this street.&lt;mark 00:04:36-00:04:41"it's tragic that it happened and it's not ever okay for that to happen anywhere."neighbors called police after hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers found one man with life threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital.

A short time later another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shootings are related but they're trying to determine what led to them.

> 00:00:17-00:00:34"two adult males got into an argument.

A gun came out.

One person shot the other.

Later the person who fired the gun was then shot by a third party.

We're not sure how all of this came together other than there was a fight."police say there are witnesses other than the men who were inside the home.

00:01:28-00:01:35"we're not sure what the argument was about.

We're trying to piece that together from witness statements."

Right now right now that's the only information police have.so police are asking if you know anything, contact them.there is no suspect information and no arrest have been made.

Reporting live jentill neal ... fox 55 news.




