Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Just this past week, the minnesota state high school cancelled their remaining winter state tournaments.

With the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country, springs sports are starting to take a hit.

Starting wednesday, teams cannot practice or scrimmage áá this will go until the 27th at the earliest.

High schools are scrambling as their seasons are in jeopardy.

St.

Charles athletic director and head baseball coach scott mccready said that this is something difficult to "without a doubt it's been frantic and of course we have weather issues every year, those things pop up but the uniqueness with this is we don't have much of a choice.

The toughest part for me at least as a coach and an athletic director is just talking to our kids and giving our kids support and giving them some hope that we will have a season."