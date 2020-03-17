Global  

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

AD's and coaches around the area wonder if their seasons will be played.
For the káiámát news three sports department á information seems like its changing every 10 minutes.

Káiámát news three sports diretor á kaleb gillock á joins us now with the latest changes in sports.

Just this past week, the minnesota state high school cancelled their remaining winter state tournaments.

With the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country, springs sports are starting to take a hit.

Starting wednesday, teams cannot practice or scrimmage áá this will go until the 27th at the earliest.

High schools are scrambling as their seasons are in jeopardy.

St.

Charles athletic director and head baseball coach scott mccready said that this is something difficult to "without a doubt it's been frantic and of course we have weather issues every year, those things pop up but the uniqueness with this is we don't have much of a choice.

The toughest part for me at least as a coach and an athletic director is just talking to our kids and giving our kids support and giving them some hope that we will have a season."




Pac-12 cancels all spring sports for the 2020 season [Video]

After a meeting of conference executives and conference athletic directors on Saturday, all spring sports and championships were officially canceled.

