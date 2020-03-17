Global  

NAHL regular-season canceled

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
In this afternoon from the north american hockey league and the austin bruins.

After a meeting with owners and the board of governors á the náaáhál announced that all remaining 2019á 2020 regular season games have been canceled effective immediately.

Comminsion mark frankenfeld said it's a difficult time for the hockey community and they are working on quote á all options to conclude the season with a robertson cup championship á unquote.

The bruins officially finish third in the náaáhál




