NAHL regular-season canceled

In this afternoon from the north american hockey league and the austin bruins.

After a meeting with owners and the board of governors á the náaáhál announced that all remaining 2019á 2020 regular season games have been canceled effective immediately.

Comminsion mark frankenfeld said it's a difficult time for the hockey community and they are working on quote á all options to conclude the season with a robertson cup championship á unquote.

The bruins officially finish third in the náaáhál