Mississippi casinos closing due to coronavirus threat

RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK, THAT ACTIVATED THENATIONGUARD, AND LIMITS WORK TOESSENTIALSTATE EMPLOYEES.BUT HE ALSO MADE A DECISION ONGAMIVENUES ACROSS THE STATE.

GOVERNOR TATE REEVES, TAKING TOSOCIAL MEDIATO ANNOUNCE A DECISION TOSHUTTER CASINOS AS PART OF THELARGER RESPONSE TO COMBATCOVID-19.REEVES TWEETING OUT THAT THESTATE'SCASINOS WILL CLOSE UNTIL FURTHERNOTICEIN HOPES THAT SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINESFROM THE CDC WILL HELP STOP THESPREAD OFTHE DISEASE.THERE ARE MORE THAN 30 CASINOSOPERATINGIN MISSISSIPPI, ALL REGULATED BYTHESTATE GAMING COMMISSION.

SAM'STOWN CASINO IN TUNICA SAYS THEYARESHUTTERING ALL OF THEIR PUBLICOPERATIONS.IN ADDITION TO THE CASINO, THEIRRESTAURANTS, AND ENTERTAINMENTVENUESWILL ALSO SHUT DOWN, WITH NOREOPENINGDATE AT THIS TIME.ALONG THE COAST.BEAU RIVAGESAYS THEY WILL SHUT DOWN BOTHCASINO, ANDHOTEL OPERATIONS ON TUESDAY.FORTHEHEALTH AND WELLBEING OF PATRONSANDEMPLOYEES.KERMIT SNOW STOPPED BY AMERISTARHERE INVICKSBURG JUST HOURS BEFORE THEYCLOSTHEIR DOORS.SOT:59-1:10PEOPLE GOTTA HAVE SOMEENJOYMENT, AND THEN ALSO, WHATABOUT THE PEOPLE THAT WORK HERE?YOU KNOW.WHAT ARE THEY GONNADO?

HOW LONG ARE THEY GONNA SHUTIT DOWN.IS IT GONNA BE PRESIDENTTRUMP IN A MONDAY PRESSCONFERENCE SAID THAT THECORONAVIRUS CRISIS COULD STRETCHWELL INTO JULY OAUGUST.SCOTT BACON SAYS THAT'SNOT THNEWS HE WANTED TO HEAR.

SOTSCOTT BACON1:51I HOPE IT'S NOT AS LONG AS THEPRESIDENT SAYS BUT.WITH THATBEING SAID, YOU JUST GOTTA BE,TRY TO BE AS PREPARED ASPOSSIBLE.SO FOR NOW.GAMEOVER.UNLESS KERMIT GET'S ANUNUSUAL REQUEST.SOTKERMIT SNOW1:15<MAYBE THEY SHOULD JUST OPEN THECASINOS FOR JUST ONE PERSON AT ATIME.I'LL BE THE FIRST ONE THERE MAY BE AN ALTERNATIVE FORTHOSE STILL WANTING TO PLAY AGAME OF CHANCE.

THE THREECASINOS OPERATED BY THECHOCTAW NATION OPERATEINDEPENDENTLPEARL RIVER RESORT TELLS ME THEYAREOPEN, NO WORD ON THE POSSIBILITYOF CLOSING AT A FUTURE DATE.IN VICKSBURG.TROY JOHNSON 16WAPT NEWS